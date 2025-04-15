Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,088,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBDS traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 230,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
About Cannabis Sativa
