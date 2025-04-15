Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,088,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBDS traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 230,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

About Cannabis Sativa

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.