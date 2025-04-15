Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $3.17 Million in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in HEICO by 219,129.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,285,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224,106 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP purchased a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $16,073,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,791,000 after acquiring an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in HEICO by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 453,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,943 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.40.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at $253.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.11 and a 200 day moving average of $251.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $283.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

