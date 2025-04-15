Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,307,000 after buying an additional 222,165 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VIST opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.67). Vista Energy had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.