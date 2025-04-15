Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 11,836 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,351,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,788,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,304,000 after buying an additional 933,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,911,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,712,000 after buying an additional 845,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,003,000 after acquiring an additional 316,095 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.83%.

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

