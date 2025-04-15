Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 90,482 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 125.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 90,482 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in NOV by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

NOV Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

