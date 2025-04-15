Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $2.21 Million Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Nova by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 661,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,515,000 after acquiring an additional 353,906 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Nova by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,383,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,517,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Nova by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,370,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,015,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Nova by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 296,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,423,000 after buying an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 713,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,455,000 after buying an additional 65,281 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $184.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.46. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.90.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). Nova had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $194.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

