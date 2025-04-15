Capital Limited (CAPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CAPD stock opened at GBX 66.20 ($0.87) on Tuesday. Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 58.20 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 105.61 ($1.39). The company has a market capitalization of £161.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.64.

In other Capital news, insider Graeme Dacomb bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,767.41). Insiders own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on shares of Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Capital Limited is a leading mining services company providing a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the global minerals industry. The Company’s services include exploration, delineation and production drilling; load and haul services; maintenance; and geochemical analysis.

