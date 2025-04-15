Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Capricorn Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

