Carroll Investors Inc Buys 798 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Carroll Investors Inc grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 4.0% of Carroll Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after buying an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 116,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus set a $160.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

