Carroll Investors Inc Purchases 1,843 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Carroll Investors Inc increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up 0.8% of Carroll Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,379,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $391,777,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

NYSE:VRT opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

