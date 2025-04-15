Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stock Holdings Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 214.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,548 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Carter’s worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,500,000 after buying an additional 1,732,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,100,000 after acquiring an additional 366,293 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Carter’s by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 170,528 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,830,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Carter’s by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 209,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 130,930 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Carter’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.62%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

