CARV Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $85.52 Million (CARV)

CARV (CARV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, CARV has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. CARV has a total market cap of $85.52 million and approximately $17.17 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CARV token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CARV alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,488.93 or 1.00079009 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,189.73 or 0.99728753 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CARV Profile

CARV’s launch date was February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,009,679 tokens. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. The official website for CARV is carv.io. The official message board for CARV is medium.com/@carv.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 250,009,679.18 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.33648398 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $21,549,223.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CARV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CARV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CARV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CARV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.