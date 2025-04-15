Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $204.73, but opened at $209.30. Carvana shares last traded at $219.78, with a volume of 954,674 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.59.

Carvana Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.18 and its 200-day moving average is $220.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at $41,387,059.20. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total transaction of $8,209,694.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,536,023.70. This represents a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,810 shares of company stock worth $69,243,820. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

