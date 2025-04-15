Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stake Trimmed by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,785,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,326,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,644,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after purchasing an additional 190,023 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 41.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 495,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,604,000 after buying an additional 144,212 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,788,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.41 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWST. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

