Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Position Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,349 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of Celestica worth $19,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Celestica by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.55. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLS. CIBC upgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $8,435,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,086.28. The trade was a 37.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $53,965,221.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,981,670.76. The trade was a 45.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 934,381 shares of company stock valued at $116,673,769. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

