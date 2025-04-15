Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Muehlen Constance E. Von sold 22,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,664,433.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,353.12. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,808.40. This trade represents a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $11,217,263. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.15.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

