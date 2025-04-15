Cerity Partners LLC Buys 506 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total value of $389,585.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,271.63. The trade was a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,862.41. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $240.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.60 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.47 and its 200 day moving average is $258.02.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.