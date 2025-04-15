Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $3,428,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 191,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 71,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.03 and a beta of 0.61.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,471.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

