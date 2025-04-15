Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Strategy by 855.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang bought 1,500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.09.

Strategy Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $311.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.59. Strategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 3.46.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

