Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in TransUnion by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.23.

TransUnion Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE TRU opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.75. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

TransUnion declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $83,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,610.83. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $372,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

