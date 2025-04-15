Cerity Partners LLC Sells 19,187 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,187 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vontier worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,869,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 2,814.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 272,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,363,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,194,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,581,000 after acquiring an additional 243,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,738,000 after acquiring an additional 209,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

