Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.80.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $240.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $208.98 and a 52 week high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total value of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

