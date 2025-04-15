Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 573,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,155,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

CERT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,437,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after buying an additional 38,068 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,213,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,674 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Certara by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,542,000 after purchasing an additional 557,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Certara by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,083,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,494,000 after acquiring an additional 182,042 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Certara by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,818,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,998 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

