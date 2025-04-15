Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 592.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Challenger Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of BSHPF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Challenger Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.38.
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
