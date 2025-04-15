Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 592.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Challenger Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of BSHPF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Challenger Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

