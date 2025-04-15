Charles Pellerin Buys 72,700 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin acquired 72,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,370.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Charles Pellerin purchased 75,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$242,560.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Charles Pellerin acquired 186,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$671,040.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Charles Pellerin bought 530,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,909,440.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Charles Pellerin purchased 336,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,360.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Charles Pellerin acquired 24,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,380.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Charles Pellerin bought 6,300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$24,066.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Charles Pellerin purchased 146,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$565,180.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Charles Pellerin acquired 142,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$549,395.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Charles Pellerin bought 6,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 3.8 %

TSE:CFW opened at C$3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.80. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.98 and a one year high of C$4.85. The firm has a market cap of C$277.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

