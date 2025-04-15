Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Raised by Kize Capital LP

Kize Capital LP grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 16.4% of Kize Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kize Capital LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $340.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.88.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

