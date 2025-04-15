Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CHTR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.88.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

CHTR stock opened at $340.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $415.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

