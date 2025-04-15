Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 805519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Chimerix Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $801.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $33,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,405.56. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,760 shares of company stock valued at $91,175 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,124,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth about $10,614,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $7,169,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Chimerix by 1,318.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,213,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 2,057,864 shares during the period. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

