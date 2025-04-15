China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 67,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHNR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. 4,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,267. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

