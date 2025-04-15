Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $96.35 and a one year high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,832,000 after purchasing an additional 431,257 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,338,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

