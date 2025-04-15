CIBC Cuts Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $120.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from $150.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperformer” rating on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.54% from the company’s previous close.

CLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Celestica stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $144.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.55.

In other Celestica news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $53,965,221.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,981,670.76. This trade represents a 45.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 9,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,216,476.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 175,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,373,832.04. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 934,381 shares of company stock valued at $116,673,769 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 151.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

