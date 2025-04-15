Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 9.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 136,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 66,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.82.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

