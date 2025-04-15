Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $209.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas has a 52-week low of $162.16 and a 52-week high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

