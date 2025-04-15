Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 340.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,312,000 after acquiring an additional 841,952 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 285.9% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 14,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $209.62 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $162.16 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.28. The company has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.62.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

