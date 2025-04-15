Citigroup Cuts Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 2,850 ($37.58) to GBX 2,700 ($35.60) in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($39.03) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,692 ($35.50).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass Group

Compass Group Trading Up 1.7 %

About Compass Group

Compass Group stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,563 ($33.79). 17,596,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,322,417. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,114 ($27.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,853 ($37.62). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,634.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,619.83.

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.