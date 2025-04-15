Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Price

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

ADM opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

