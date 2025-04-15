Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,134,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,694,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,152,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 367,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 805,758 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

