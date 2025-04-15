Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Arturo R. Moreno Purchases 112,722 Shares

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno bought 112,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $113,849.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,729,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,327,112.14. This represents a 0.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.72. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,116,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 404,082 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 520,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 380,408 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 294,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,761,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 143,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.