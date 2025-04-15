Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.01 and last traded at $72.08. 3,714,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 15,293,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.24.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $309.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.59%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $961,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,334. This trade represents a 12.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

