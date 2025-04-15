Cohen & Steers (CNS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of CNS stock opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.91. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cohen & Steers

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.