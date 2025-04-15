Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 196,881 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196,881 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.08% of Mosaic worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Mosaic by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $32.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

