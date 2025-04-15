Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.49% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 594,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGT opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.52%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

