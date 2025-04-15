Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,893 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Comerica worth $18,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,092,000 after buying an additional 125,514 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Comerica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,481,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,462,000 after purchasing an additional 72,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,039,000 after buying an additional 103,118 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,149,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,952,000 after buying an additional 492,381 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 6,085.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,981,000 after buying an additional 1,749,438 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.16.

Shares of CMA opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

