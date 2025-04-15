Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,780,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,603,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,697,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,645,000 after buying an additional 148,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,409,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $217,771,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 467,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,391,000 after acquiring an additional 51,771 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $351.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.08. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

