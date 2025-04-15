Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Up 371.4% in March

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.75. 61,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,971. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $71.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.4108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

