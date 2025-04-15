Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

CYH opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,166,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,678 shares during the period. Helix Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,923,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $3,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 913.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,420,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,300 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

