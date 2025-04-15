Comparing MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) & Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of MultiPlan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Society Pass shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MultiPlan and Society Pass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 2 0 0 2.00 Society Pass 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

MultiPlan presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.18%. Society Pass has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,153.20%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than MultiPlan.

This table compares MultiPlan and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan -163.30% -12.14% -1.84% Society Pass -171.10% -431.98% -79.26%

Risk & Volatility

MultiPlan has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Society Pass has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MultiPlan and Society Pass”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $930.62 million 0.35 -$91.70 million ($101.54) -0.20 Society Pass $6.91 million 0.37 -$18.13 million ($5.12) -0.14

Society Pass has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Society Pass, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Society Pass beats MultiPlan on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

