Compass Diversified (CODI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 24th

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Compass Diversified has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE CODI opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $24.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CODI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

