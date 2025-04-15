Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,690 ($35.47).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.58) to GBX 2,700 ($35.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($39.03) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of LON:CPG traded up GBX 31.16 ($0.41) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,552.16 ($33.65). 2,030,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,112,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,634.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,619.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,114 ($27.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,853 ($37.62).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

