Concordium Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.98 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a market cap of $51.98 million and approximately $318,730.64 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s launch date was February 10th, 2022. Concordium’s total supply is 13,864,055,965 coins and its circulating supply is 11,449,427,686 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/@concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

